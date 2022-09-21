Feroze Khan’s wife confirms separation from husband

Actor Feroze Khan separated from wife Alizey Sultan after four years into their marriage.

Feroze Khan got married to Alizey Sultan in March 2018. The couple had welcomed a baby boy Muhammad Sultan Khan in May 2019. The couple welcomed their second child a girl Fatima Khan this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the rumours of them ending their relationship were making rounds on social media for some time.

Alizey Sultan made the announcement of their separation. She accused him of inflicting “continous physical and psychological violence” during her marriage.

“Our marriage of four years was an utter chaos,” her Instagram post read. “In addition to a continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infedility, blackmail and degradation at my husband’s hands.

“After careful consideration, I have reached the sad conclusion that I cannot spend my whole life in this horrific manner.”

She said that the well being of her children played a role in her separation.

“I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy and violent household. I’m afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by the exposiure to such hostile environment,” she wrote

Alizey Sultan added, “No kid should ever have to grow up feeling violence to be normal part of relationships. I would rather teach them that no wounds are too deep to be healed, no scars too shameful to be concealed at the cost of one’s safety.

