Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi break new world records

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi have succeeded in breaking two Guinness World Records titles in celebration of the festive season for “Most Contributions to a Color by Numbers” and “Most Contributions to a Greetings Card.”

Using a range of coloring pens, guests have contributed to a large coloring board divided by numbers of an artwork featuring Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s festivities and its award-winning attractions, for the attempt to break the world record of the “Most Contributions to a Color by Numbers.” With the help of its guests, the Park broke the Guinness World Records title with 4,826 contributions breaking the previous world record of 2,462. Families and friends from across the nation celebrated the season alongside their beloved characters while enjoying live performances and discovering the holiday cheer of Winter on Italian Street.

At Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, guests were asked to pencil their thoughtful wishes on a larger-than-life greetings card for the title of “Most Contributions to a Greetings Card,” challenging the previous world record of 16,707 contributions. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi broke the Guinness World Records title with 20,482 contributions during the festive season. Covered with festive decoration and beautiful holiday lights, the Park transformed into a Winter Spectacular with a festive atmosphere that featured endless fun and live shows for all guests and families.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is an immersive indoor theme park, promising unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

