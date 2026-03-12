Ferrari's Leclerc hopes year of the horse a good omen in China

Charles Leclerc said Thursday he hoped the Chinese year of the horse would bring Ferrari luck in Shanghai after a torrid race there 12 months ago.

Both Ferraris were sensationally disqualified from the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix after the race for “excessive plank wear” on the undersides of their cars.

China ushered in the new year of the horse last month and Leclerc reckoned that could be a good omen for Ferrari, who famously feature a back prancing horse or “Cavallino” on their badges.

“I’ve been with the team for many years and I’ve been waiting for the year of the horse since the first year I joined the team,” the driver from Monaco told reporters ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

“I hope that this year is our one, but we are against very tough competition,” added Leclerc, who was third in the season-opener in Australia last weekend.

Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton came in behind the two Mercedes of race winner George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

“I think Mercedes are quite a bit ahead at the moment but little by little, I think we can catch them,” said Leclerc.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was a surprise winner of the sprint race at the Shanghai International Circuit last year in an otherwise difficult debut season in an underperforming 2025 Ferrari.

Hamilton is much happier this season, but cautioned it was still early days.

The Englishman said it was “far too early” to say if Ferrari could challenge for the drivers’ or constructors’ championships.

“I think it will still be very tough to beat Mercedes this weekend,” Hamilton told reporters.

“You have to assume the others will be picking up the pace, McLaren will pick up the pace and the second Red Bull will be in the fight as well.

“So I think we will just focus on doing the best job we can and extracting the most from the car.”