Ferry service from Do Dariya to Port Qasim proposed

KARACHI: A Japanese company has proposed the idea of starting a ferry service from Do Darya in Karachi’s Clifton to Port Qasim for transport facilities and recreation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the proposal was presented by Yamaha Japan Senior General Manager for Central Asia Mr Yoshiyuki during a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed developing water sports facilities at different barrages and lakes of the province, including launching a ferry service from Do-Darya to Port Qasim.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Murad told the Japanese company official that there was a great scope to develop water sports facilities at Keenjhar, Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri Barrages in collaboration with Yamaha Pakistan.

The chief minister said that these facilities could be established through the private sector.

Meanwhile, the Yamaha representative said that a ferry service could be established from Do Darya to Port Qasim for transport facilities and recreation.

He said that Yahama WaveRunners, technically known as Personal Watercraft (PWC) or water scooters, were the best sports.

Earlier in 2021, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah revealed that the provincial government has decided to launch a ferry service between Karachi’s Sea View and Manora Beach.

“We are planning to develop a Jetty at Seaview to start ferry service from the Clifton area to Manora beach, he added. However, sources said that work on the development of the jetty had yet to start.