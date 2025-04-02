Festivities continue on third day of Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI: The third day of Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated across the country with religious zeal and fervor as the festivities continue on the third and final day on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

People are visiting their relatives and recreational places across the country today to enjoy the Eid holidays with their loved ones.

In Karachi, citizens have thronged beaches of the coastal city to enjoy the eid holiday, visiting relatives, parks and other places for outing to enjoy third day of Eid ul Fitr.

People inviting relatives, hosting guests with variety of traditional delicacies and luscious meals.

In Sukkur, Sindh’s major city in the north, people enjoying in boating at Lab-e-Mehran Park.

Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervor across the country.

On the first days of the Eid, congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs across the country in all cities, towns and villages to begin the three-day feast after end of the fasting month of Ramadan.