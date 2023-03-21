‘Few More Hurdles’ for Pakistan to Secure Agreement: IMF

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said that the Pakistani government has to fulfil some remaining conditions to get the staff level agreement with IMF, ARY News reported.

In a statement, IMF representative for Pakistan Esther Perez said that significant progress has been made in discussions with Pakistan toward policies that related to the ninth Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The IMF spokeswoman said that the discussions about the policies with the Pakistani authorities recently are fruitful, adding that the secure funding to support the implementation of the policy agenda is a top priority.

“There will be a staff level agreement after some remaining points are met,” Parez said.

Esther Perez Ruiz said that Pakistan has made a lot of progress in fulfilling the commitments made with the IMF.

Earlier in the day, the IMF has raised reservations on the petrol subsidy scheme announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative Esther Pérez Ruiz has the government of Pakistan has not consulted with the fund on the petrol subsidy scheme.

“The IMF is seeking more details about the scheme from Pakistan.” Esther Pérez Ruiz said the IMF has already rejected unfunded and untargeted subsidies.

The IMF official said Pakistan has made much progress in the revival of the stalled loan programme.

