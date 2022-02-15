FFPL3: Free Fire Pakistan League to return with third edition from Feb 19

Pakistan’s grandest eSports event, Free Fire Pakistan League has returned with its third edition FFPL III now entering the group stages.

FFPL was previously endorsed by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting under E-PAK, Pakistan’s first-ever initiative aimed at promoting eSports and creating a sustainable eSports ecosystem in Pakistan.

Free Fire Pakistan League is the highest professional-level tournament hosted under the International eSports giant Free Fire, and the first eSports League supported by this initiative.

FFPL III Partnered with Game Bird with Infinix onboard as a co-sponsor. FFPL III, similar to last season, the final 18 teams will now compete for a piece of the largest prize pool for any Esports tournament in Pakistan valued at PKR 10,000,000. Free Fire remains committed to empowering the youth through opportunity and developing a sustainable infrastructure for eSports in Pakistan.

With 12 teams making the cut from the Playoff Stage, GameBird FFPL III officially commences it’s Group Stage that is set to go for 4 weeks with the top 18 teams battling it out in 3 groups from cities all over Pakistan featuring Islamabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar.

The Group Stages are set to kick off from coming Saturday, February 19th at 7PM. The top 12 teams from the Group Stages will then advance to FFPL III’s Grand Final scheduled to take place on March 27th where these 12 finalists will play a total of six matches to decide this season’s champions.

The champion team from Game Bird FFPL III will go on to represent Pakistan In Free Fire World Series (FFWS) later this year in Singapore, which is undoubtedly the most prestigious International tournament held by Free Fire.

The last edition of the Free Fire World Series was held in Singapore back in April 2021 with a staggering prize pool of USD 2 Million. The tournament managed to break records with 5.4 million peak concurrent viewers, and set the official world record for a mobile eSports tournament, according to Esports Charts. This year FFWS is set to take place at the exotic Sentosa Island, in Singapore on May 14, 2022.

GameBird FFPL III will be broadcasted on Free Fire Esports Pakistan channels. All the latest information, schedule about the tournament will be updated on official website and Free Fire Esports Pakistan fanpage, and also you can listen to the Amazing Esports Anthem of FFPL III from here.

