FIA addl director served show-cause notice in case against MQM-L suspects

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has served a show-cause notice to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director Asmatullah Junejo in the case against 12 alleged RAW-linked agents associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ATC conducted the hearing of a case against 12 RAW-linked agents of MQM-L at Central Jail Karachi today. The court issued a show-cause notice to the FIA additional director for handing over the responsibility to the assistant director legal Khalid Hussain to pursue the case.

Junejo has been directed to appear before the court to clarify his position. The hearing was adjourned till December 2.

The ATC judge remarked that the court orders were clearly given about the deputation of the deputy attorney general to pursue the case, however, the senior official was not given the responsibility.

The judge maintained why shouldn’t action would be taken against FIA additional director under the anti-terrorism act for apparently trying to affect the case proceedings.

The court observed the violation of the court orders after receiving the FIA additional director’s letter regarding the appointment of the assistant director legal Khalid Hussain instead of the deputy attorney general.

The FIA deputy director legal had earlier assured the court to implement the orders, however, the deputy attorney general was not appointed in the case.

According to FIA, the accused workers of MQM-L had been in contact with the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and they used to receive instructions through emails.

In its final report, FIA stated that the RAW-linked agents of MQM-L had received the instructions from Mehmood Siddiqui alias Amaan alias Ghafoor who was residing in India. Moreover, one of the suspects named Muhammad Shahid alias Saifi, who is an active member of MQM-L, had toured India multiple times.

Muhammad Shahid is also facing charges of running a sleeper cell in Pakistan along with Majid Khan alias Adil Ansari and Siraj Ahmed.

Muhammad Shahid alias Muttahida, Majid Khan, Adil Ansari, Siraj Amjad Khan, Asif Siddiqui have been nominated in the case, whereas, other nominated persons Shehzad Pervaiz, Syed Mussawir Ali, Muhammad Javaid, Muhammad Junaid are currently jailed.

Moreover, FIA had declared another accused named Mehmood Siddiqui alias Amaan aka Ghafoor as an offender in the case.

