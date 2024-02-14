FIA again summons Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD: The counter-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, to quiz her for allegedly spreading hatred against the state, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the FIA notice, Aleema Khan has been asked to record her statement to the FIA headquarters by February 16 at 11am, or face legal action.

The notice stated that an inquiry (No.4/24) has been initiated by a FIA sector officer on the request of the Ministry of Interior. The inquiry has been moved on charges of spreading hateful material through a speech and committing anti-state activities.

The notice served under Section 160 of CrPC further states that as the investigations are continuing.

If she doesn’t appear, it will be considered that she has nothing to say in her defence and in such a case, a legal action will be taken against her, says the summon notice, which has been sent to Aleema Khan at her residence in Lahore.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stopped the FIA from taking any action against Aleema Khan —sister of PTI founder Imran Khan.

In two separate petitions, Aleema’s counsel sought suspension of the February 2 notice, orders to furnish evidence and record, while adopting the stance that notice was seen on social media and not received by the petitioner.

The court issued notices to the FIA for reply and adjourned the hearing till next week. The FIA cybercrime and counter-terrorism wing had issued separate notices.