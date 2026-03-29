FIA arrest father-son duo in human smuggling case

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a father and son duo from Madina Town here, working for an international human smuggling gang.

The FIA has stated that a case has been registered against Muhammad Ahmed and his father Shahid Hameed over their involvement in human smuggling.

The gang’s agents in in Cambodia Sarob Fatima, Faizan and travel agents Umar and Tabish have also been booked in the case, FIA officials said.

The investigation agency said that the gang was selling their victims in Cambodia, Thailand and Burma (Myanmar). “The victims used to be forced for the online fraud and coerced for forced labour,” FIA shared.

Arrested father and son duo had grabbed 6,000 dollars from a citizen to send him to Thailand, officials said.

“They also grabbed 1.8 million rupees for his return after the victim trapped in the foreign country,” according to the FIA.