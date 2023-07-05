FIA, police arrest suspect for alleged involvement in human smuggling

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Punjab police conducted a joint operation and apprehended a suspect for allegedly being involved in human smuggling, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a human smuggler named Muhammad Saeed, has been apprehended, who callously robbed a citizen, Bilal Shahid, by sending him to Greece illegally.

The police received a complaint from a citizen against four individuals involved in human smuggling, leading to the swift arrest of the human smuggler.

Police officials have revealed that the culprits deceived citizens by offering them employment opportunities in Europe. In a recent incident, Saeed and Zafar took Rs 700,000 from Bilal in order to send him to Greece for employment purpose.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police stated that the culprits departed Bilal Shahid from Karachi Airport to Libya via Qatar. In Libya, the culprits, Muhammad Rafiq and Jamshed, received Bilal Shahid and held him captive for three months.

The police spokesperson stated that afterward, the culprits sent Bilal Shahid to Greece through a sea route. During the journey, the security agencies of Libya apprehended Bilal Shahid along with other travelers.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the culprits obtained Bilal Shahid and other travelers through force and coercion in Libya and held them as captives. Later, they extorted $5,000 from Bilal Shahid’s father and arranged for his return to Pakistan.