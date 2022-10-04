FIA arrests 14 for propaganda against Lasbela crash martyrs

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 14 people in 17 cases filed in propaganda against martyrs of the Lasbela helicopter crash, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA, a total of 17 people were named in the 17 cases filed against the anti-army propaganda after the Lasbela helicopter crash. While the FIA is still investigating 39 people in the cases.

The arrested accused belong to Karachi, Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 11 out of the 14 belong to Lahore Zone, one from Karachi Zone, and one from KP.

According to the FIA, 26 inquiries were conducted in Lahore Zone, 12 cases were filed and 11 people were arrested. Two inquiries were conducted in Rawalpindi, while six in Islamabad, the FIA added.

Three inquiries were conducted in Karachi and one person was arrested while two were conducted in KP and one person was arrested.

Inquiries revealed that out of the 489 social media accounts, used to do propaganda against martyrs, many were operated from foreign countries.

A total of 444 accounts were reported from India, the FIA told. FIA told that 208 accounts were fake or unidentified, while 108 accounts were sent to NADRA for verification.

Earlier on August 2, a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali went missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

Also Read: Lasbela helicopter crash: President to visit families of martyrs

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR had tweeted.

Comments