Tuesday, January 24, 2023
FIA arrests 2 passengers over forged travelling documents

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Tuesday arrested two passengers for trying to travel abroad on fake documents from Peshawar and Karachi airports respectively, ARY News reported.

The FIA immigration team successfully conducted an operation at Jinnah International Airport Karachi and arrested passengers travelling abroad on forged papers.

According to the officials, immigration clearance staff found him suspicious as the passenger named Khan Muhammad was not able to satisfy the clearance team’s questions.

In a separate raid, the FIA immigration team arrested a passenger from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar who was trying to travel abroad on fake documents.

According to FIA spokesperson, both accused had been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for further legal action.

