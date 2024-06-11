FIA arrests 4 in fraud case involving Japanese consulate employees

KARACHI: In a significant crackdown on financial fraud, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended four individuals on Tuesday, including two employees of the Japanese consulate and two officers from a private bank.

The suspects, identified as consulate employees Obaid and Victor, along with bank officers Fahad and Zeeshan, are accused of orchestrating a sophisticated scheme that defrauded millions of rupees using counterfeit documents.

The fraudulent operation involved the creation of two bank accounts under the name of a diplomat’s wife, utilizing forged signatures and a fabricated introductory letter purportedly from the consulate.

The suspects further exploited the scheme by using checks with forged signatures to withdraw money. Additionally, funds earmarked for the consulate’s electricity bills and customs clearance were misappropriated.

During the operation, the FIA’s Commercial Bank Circle recovered substantial amounts, including $121,000, Rs600,000 in cash, and shares of various companies valued at Rs600,000.