FIA arrests Afghan national, facilitators traveling on fake documents

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration successfully apprehended an individual traveling on counterfeit documents to Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the FIA immigration conducted an operation in Sialkot International Airport and successfully arrested an Afghan national along with five other agents and facilitators.

The arrested individual was identified as – Najeeb Ullah – who attempted to travel to Saudi Arabia by using a fake Pakistani passport, moreover, a counterfeit protector stamp was also affixed on his Pakistani passport.

On the identification of the accused, a total of five agents and facilitators were arrested from the parking lot of the airport, FIA spokesperson stated.

Furthermore, the accused have been transferred to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujarat for further legal process.