FIA arrests another prime suspect of Greece boat incident

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday reportedly arrested a human smuggler allegedly involved in the Greece boat incident, ARY News reported.

On the identification of three passengers rescued from Libya, the FIA authorities took action and arrested another individual, identified as Bilal, involved in human smuggling from Faisalabad.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the arrested individual took Rs 2.5 million from the citizens to facilitate them in crossing the border from Libya to Greece.

Meanwhile, the FIA also found evidence of human trafficking, hawala handi from the accused’s mobile phone as he was in contact with the operative of an international gang.

The FIA transferred all the arrested suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further investigation.

Last week, Sargodha Police arrested the prime accused of the Greece boat incident from the Phularwan area.

It was disclosed after arrest of Yasir Bilal that the accused has been affiliated with an international network of human smuggling, police sources said.

Phularwan police arrested the accused Yasir and recovered illegal arms from his possession. It was disclosed during questioning to the suspect that, he has been prime accused of the Greece boat incident.

The police after formalities handed over the accused to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The accused had received millions of rupees from the victims of the June boat tragedy and facilitated them to board the ill-fated boat that capsized in Greece’s territorial waters leaving several youths dead.

He has been a key accused in two FIRs of the FIA and was at large after the incident.

The law enforcement agencies searching for other accomplices of the accused.