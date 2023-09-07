FIA arrests five suspects involved in hawala hundi business

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to arrest five suspects involved in the hawala hundi business in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that initially $35,000 USD was recovered from the five arrested individuals – identified as Zaid Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Furqan Saleem, Muhammad Raza, and Osama.

Meanwhile, the suspects failed to provide satisfactory explanations to the authorities regarding the sale and purchase of $23,000 USD.

During the investigation, dozens of foreign currency-related messages, including Hawala transactions, were discovered on the mobile phones of the accused individuals.

After registering the case against the arrested individuals under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, and FIA initiated further legal proceedings.-