33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

FIA arrests five suspects involved in hawala hundi business

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to arrest five suspects involved in the hawala hundi business in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that initially $35,000 USD was recovered from the five arrested individuals – identified as Zaid Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Furqan Saleem, Muhammad Raza, and Osama.

Meanwhile, the suspects failed to provide satisfactory explanations to the authorities regarding the sale and purchase of $23,000 USD.

During the investigation, dozens of foreign currency-related messages, including Hawala transactions, were discovered on the mobile phones of the accused individuals.

After registering the case against the arrested individuals under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, and FIA initiated further legal proceedings.-

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.