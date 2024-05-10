FIA arrests foreign national over counterfeit travel documents

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration arrested a passenger at Karachi’s airport for possessing counterfeit travel documents, ARY News reported on Friday.

The FIA spokesperson stated the arrested individual had arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), possessing counterfeit travel documents, including fake Pakistani Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The spokesperson asserted that the arrested accused, named Ismail, belongs to Iran and was arrived Karachi on a fake Pakistani passport.

The preliminary findings suggested that the accused obtained the forged Pakistani identity card and passport through an agent.

Following initial inquiries, the accused has been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal proceedings.