FIA arrests former IT minister Noman Sehgal

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested former IT minister Noman Sehgal from outside the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said, Sehgal was arrested by FIA Banking Circle team for not returning the loan of a private bank.

Sehgal reached SHC for extension in his bail, but soon after rejection of the bail, Noman Sehgal was arrested by FIA Banking Circle team headed by Inspector Sallahuddin.

During the arrest, the FIA team was resisted by Noman Sehgal and his staff and as a result FIA Inspector Sallahuddin and team members were injured, the sources said.

