FIA arrests former national bank officer over corruption

LARKANA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Larkana Circle has arrested Ghulam Mujtaba Meher, a former officer of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), for allegedly embezzling funds amounting to Rs 10.41 million, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The arrest was carried out following directives from Deputy Director FIA.

According to Nisar Abbasi, the FIA inquiry officer, Ghulam Mujtaba Mehr is accused of embezzling the significant amount from Mehrna funds. The action was prompted by complaints filed by Waqar Hussain and several other users, leading to the registration of a corruption case against the former bank officer.

The FIA’s decisive move reflects its ongoing efforts to clamp down on financial misconduct and ensure accountability within financial institutions. The investigation into the case continues, with further actions expected to follow based on the findings.

