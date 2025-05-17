FIA arrests four at Karachi airport for illegal activities in UAE

KARACHI: FIA has detained four persons returning from the UAE at Karachi airport on Saturday for alleged illegal activities.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration team arrested four accused namely Bakhtiar, Adnan Ashraf, Muhammad Jamshed and Sikandar Abbas. The accused have been residents of Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala districts.

The suspects were allegedly involved in unlawful activities in the UAE including human smuggling and flesh trade.

The UAE authorities had arrested the accused and deported them to Pakistan after completion of their sentences.

The accused were returned back to the country on emergency passports. They have been shifted to the anti-human trafficking circle Karachi for further legal action.

The FIA Immigration and Anti-Human Smuggling Wing in its performance report for the first 7 months of the last year, said the immigration officials detected 27 cases of fake visas and prevented 27 individuals with fake passports from traveling abroad.

Additionally, 86 passengers were stopped from entering in Pakistan due to various reasons.

The report also stated that investigations were conducted into 9907 individuals deported from abroad on charges of various crimes and fake documents.