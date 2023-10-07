FIA arrests four passengers travelling abroad on fake documents

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – Gujranwala zone – apprehended a total of four persons including a wanted individual traveling abroad on fake documents, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, One out of the four arrested individuals – Identified as Ahsan Mukhtar – attempted to travel to the Netherlands using counterfeit travel documents including a fake Portuguese permit.

The suspects – identified as Zaheer Abbas, Ali Raza, and Muhammad Imran were apprehended from Gujranwala and Wazirabad. Notably, Zaheer Abbas – operating as an agent – was involved in producing bogus passports, permits, and visas for ordinary citizens.

Moreover, Muhammad Imran – a wanted suspect – received a substantial amount of money by luring the people that he would secure their employment in Italy.

However, the FIA initiated an investigation to curb human smuggling and dismantle these counterfeit documents network in the country.

Earlier to this, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four alleged fraudsters involved in the preparation of counterfeit travel documents.

According to the FIA, the suspects had established a fake lab to create fake travel documents.

The FIA officials recovered the fake passports from India, Italy, Bangladesh, the United States, and Canada from the possession of the arrested individuals.

In addition to fake passports, the suspects were also involved in producing counterfeit visa stickers, stamps, printers, and various tools, as stated by the FIA.