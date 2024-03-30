FIA arrests two members of hawala hundi gang with foreign currency

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two members of an organized hawala-hundi gang here with foreign currency, ARY News reported on Saturday.

FIA Commercial Banking Circle Karachi arrested two gang members Waqas and Talawat Khan from Lucky Star area of Karachi.

Officials said that the accused have been involved in illegal exchange of currency and 22,000 US dollars and 2.65 million rupees and mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

“The accused failed to convince the officials about the currency recovered from their possession”, officials said.

They said the messages with regard to hawala and hundi transactions were also found in mobile phones.

The officials have initiated interrogation of the arrested men and conducting raids for arrest of their accomplices.

The FIA arrested a man in February allegedly involved in Hawala-Hundi and smuggled mobile phones selling business in Karachi.

The arrested accused was running a Hawala-Hundi and mobile phone smuggling network along with his accomplices based in Dubai.

FIA in an operation conducted at Star City Mobile Mall also seized smuggled mobile phones and accessories from the accused named Umair Jaffer. Foreign currency has also been recovered from the arrested accused possession.

The FIA sources said that records related to telegraphic transfer were also recovered from the accused.

A case was registered against the suspect in the anti-corruption circle.