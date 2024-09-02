FIA arrests human trafficker, recovers 36 passports

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested a suspect involved in human trafficking during an operation in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the FIA officials arrested a suspect, identified as Ali Afaq, involved in human trafficking and visa fraud recovered 36 Pakistani passports from his possession.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the accused had taken large sums of money from citizens under the pretense of sending them abroad.

The FIA is continuing to conduct raids in an effort to apprehend the suspect’s accomplices.

Last month, the FIA has arrested two passengers at Sialkot Airport for their alleged involvement in human smuggling.

As per details, the arrested individuals, identified as Usman Irshad and Qasim Ali, were reportedly trying to smuggle people to Greece.

According to the FIA, Usman Arshad had arrived from Dubai and was found to be involved in human smuggling during investigations. He was allegedly working with an agent named Umair, a resident of Gujranwala.

Qasim Ali was arrested while attempting to travel to Greece and had claimed that he was going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. However, investigations revealed that he intended to travel to Greece from Saudi Arabia.