FIA arrests in-charge utility store for embezzling more than Rs160m

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​Corporate Crime Circle has arrested the in-charge of a utility store for embezzling more than Rs160 million.

According to details, the FIA ​​Corporate Crime Circle in Karachi conducted an operation and arrested the in-charge of the utility store who embezzled more than Rs 160 million during the operation.

The Federal Investigation Team ​​said that the accused named Mukhtarusim was in charge of the Gulshan-e-Hadeed Utility Store. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused had committed fraud of Rs12.7 million.

Authorities said the investigation later found evidence of embezzlement of Rs160 million by the accused, who had opened a superstore in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) with the embezzled money.

The FIA ​​said that a case has been registered against the accused under the Anti Money Laundering Act and related sections.

In a separate action, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) unearthed an irregularity of Rs139 million in the saving account of the Pakistan Post offices in Karachi and arrested 13 employees for allegedly committing the fraud.

According to Director FIA Sindh Munir Ahmed Shaikh, the action was carried out by the commercial banking circle of the agency.

