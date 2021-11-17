FIA arrests man behind ‘sharing MPA Sania Ashiq’s video on social media’

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man allegedly involved in sharing a video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sania Ashiq on social media, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to the FIA, a raid was carried out in Taxila to arrest the suspect on the complaint of the MPA Sania Ashiq at the cybercrime wing of the agency.

It said that an FIR has been registered against the suspect and a probe was launched against him.

On October 26, PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq approached Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing over TikTok and other social media content aimed at harassing her.

The Punjab MPA submitted an application with the FIA cybercrime cell saying that unidentified people have launched a defamation campaign against her on social media.

I have decided to follow all legal procedures to identify such accounts & report them to relevant authorities; because being member of legislative assembly its my duty to follow the rule of land wherever possible. I’ve to prove to every girl that this society still cares for us pic.twitter.com/PDTS2II2an — Sania Ashiq (@SaniaaAshiq) October 26, 2021



“They have made my videos viral on TikTok besides also posting images on other social media platforms,” she said.

Read More: FIA CYBER CRIME CELL MAKES PROGRESS ON US GIRL HARASSMENT CASE

The Punjab MPA further alleged that she had been receiving threatening calls and messages from multiple numbers on a daily basis. “Obscene videos have been shared with my name on social media platforms,” Sania Ashiq said in her complaint with the FIA.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!