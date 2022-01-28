FIA arrests man for blackmailing woman

RAWALPINDI: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday claimed to have rounded up a blackmailer from Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused named Shahzad Ahmed was blackmailing a woman using her alleged illicit video and demanding cash from her. The action was taken by the FIA cybercrime wing after complaint against the accused.

The accused was taken into custody from Dera Ismail Khan.

Earlier, on January 5, last year, the FIA had arrested 10 people involved in online fraud activities and lodged an FIR against them in Karachi.

Three of the alleged culprits were involved in a forgery incident in 2016 also, the FIA has apprised. The investigation body had filed a case against the criminals.

The FIA cybercrime deputy director had said the felons had committed fraud of more than Rs15 million and they were arrested from Okara, Peshawar and Karachi.

