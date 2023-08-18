FIA arrests man for harassing woman on WhatsApp

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Friday arrested a man involved in harassing a female on WhatsApp.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA).

As per details, the Federal Research Agency (FIA) team swung into action after receiving a complaint from a woman in Peshawar regarding blackmailing by sharing her alleged objectionable pictures on social media.

FIA officials said the arrested accused Ali Gohar, a resident of Sindh’s Ghotki, was blackmailing a woman in Peshawar for months on WhatsApp and shared her objectionable videos and pictures with her family and later made them viral.

FIA officials further said raids are being conducted for the arrest of Ali Gohar’s accomplice.

Earlier, cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have rounded up a blackmailer, and extortionist from Karachi.

As per details, the accused named Muhammad Shoaib was blackmailing a woman using her alleged illicit pictures and demanding cash from her. The action was taken by the FIA cybercrime wing after a complaint against the accused.