FIA arrests man, woman for separately making obscene videos of women

KARACHI: The cybercrime cell of the federal investigation agency has Sunday said it has arrested two people from Karachi and Hyderabad in two different cases of filming women in compromising states to blackmail, ARY News reported.

The cybercrime cell said of the Hyderabad case that it arrested a man for allegedly installing a camera inside a women’s restroom and filming at least one woman in her compromising state.

He made a fake social media ID and published that video to get it viral, said FIA officials.

The additional director of the cybercrime wing alleged the man had been blackmailing the girl after making her videos. We have recovered from his phone and computer the data of the videos he filmed, Additional Director said.

In a separate and even more horrific case emerging from Karachi, the FIA said it arrested a woman over making video of her sister-in-law while she was being molested by her brother-in-law.

The victim’s brother-in-law sexually abused her and her sister-in-law made a video and shared it away to defame her in the household, said the FIA team.

Suspects in both the cases of cybercrime and blackmail have been detained and case lodged against them, FIA said.