FIA arrests nine utility store workers on corruption charges

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mirpur Khas chapter in an operation on Wednesday arrested nine utility store workers over alleged corruption charges, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson claimed that all the nine accused – posted as salesman and assistant salesman – were involved in corruption on subsidized items, as they were found guilty of selling the subsidized items to private market vendors.

Additionally, the illegal actions of the accused caused a loss of more than Rs 6 million to the national treasury.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Caretaker federal government appointed Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir as Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Establishment Division.

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir is a Grade-21 officer in the Police Service of Pakistan and is also the head of the recently formed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into the alleged anti-judiciary campaign.

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir has also served as Deputy Director FIA cybercrime wing.

The DG FIA’s post had been lying vacant since retirement of Mohsin Hassan Butt on 31st December.