FIA arrests notorious human trafficker in Gujarat

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujarat Circle has arrested a notorious human trafficker involved in affixing fake visas on passports of citizens, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused, identified as Ijaz Ali, was apprehended at GTS Chowk, Gujarat.

The accused is running an organized gang that created fake travel documents and visas, deceiving citizens with promises of overseas jobs in exchange for large sums of money.

The operation led to the recovery of numerous fake visa stickers and passport covers for countries including Spain, India, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and Pakistan.

During the arrest, the FIA team seized lamination sheets for passports and a fake UAE visa from the possession of the accused.

The FIA has initiated an investigation and is conducting raids to capture Ali’s accomplices.