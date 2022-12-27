FIA arrests Pakistani passenger for travelling on fake documents

Karachi: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Tuesday arrested a passenger for trying to travel abroad on fake documents from Allama Iqbal International Airport – Lahore, ARY News reported.

The FIA immigration team from Karachi has successfully conducted an operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport – Lahore and arrested a passenger travelling abroad on forged papers.

According to the officials, immigration clearance staff found him suspicious as the passenger named Abu Sufyan was not able to satisfy the clearance team’s questions.

After checking, the immigration officials found fake South African documents from his luggage.

FIA spokesperson FIA said the accused had been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for further legal action.

