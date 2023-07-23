FIA arrests passenger for travelling on fake documents from Iraq

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Sunday arrested a passenger who travelled to Pakistan from Iraq on fake documents, ARY News reported.

According to FIA spokesperson, Samiullah was taken into custody by the FIA team from Jinnah International Airport – Karachi.

The documents of the passenger were found forged during immigration clearance. Samiuallah traveled to Pakistan on a fake visa of Iraq, the FIA spokesperson said and added that he traveled to Iran in July 2022 from where got a visa from Iraq with the help of an agent.

FIA spokesperson further said the accused had been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action.