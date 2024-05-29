FIA arrests passenger traveling on fake documents

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration wing has arrested a passenger at Karachi Airport for traveling on fake documents. ARY News reported.

As per details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson said that a passenger, Samiur Rehman, who arrived on flight OD135, was arrested for possessing a fake Malaysian visa on his passport.

The initial investigation revealed that the accused had obtained the visa from an agent in Kuala Lumpur for a sum of 6,000 Malaysian Ringgit.

The accused, a resident of Karachi, has been shifted to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action and further investigation is underway.

READ: FIA busts two passengers travelling abroad on fake documents

On May 24, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration arrested two men for attempting to travel overseas using fake passports at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The arrested individual, named Zeeshan Ahmed, was attempting to board an Iran-bound flight – EK601 – but was stopped for luggage inspection, during which two tampered passports were discovered, both bearing the names of Zeeshan Ahmed (RM1173341) and Waqas Pervez (LJ3991984), both of which were man-changed and forged.

Upon further investigation, Ahmed Pervez was also arrested from the airport premises, while, during his luggage inspection, a fake UK resident card and a fake Italian resident card were found by the immigration authorities.