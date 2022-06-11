FIA arrests school principal for harassing female teacher in Vehari

VEHARI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing on Saturday arrested the principal of a government school teacher for allegedly harassing a female teacher in Vehari, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA cycbercrime wing acting on the complaint of a female teacher arrested the principal of a government school, Muhammad Shafiq.

The FIA spokesperson said that the principal was harassing the female school teacher for a year.

On Apr 26, the cyber crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency arrested a man involved in blackmailing girls on social media.

According to FIA, the man was identified as Jahangir who had created several profiles on social media platforms with the purpose of deception.

The cyber crime cell of the FIA had said the culprit used to lure girls into helping them provide employment and clear examinations.

