FIA arrests six involved in issuance of passports to Afghanis

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Cell in an action rounded up six staff members of the Peshawar Passport office over charges of issuing Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The action was taken after the Foreign Ministry received a number of complaints regarding the issuance of Green passports to Afghan nationals.

The sources said that the arrested staff of the passport office was involved in issuing passports to Afghan nationals on the data of Pakistani nationals, the sources said and added that evidence is also available with them.

A case has been registered against the arrested staff, the FIA sources said. The FIA had been arresting Afghanis at the various airports of the country, travelling on the forged Pakistani passports.

In one such incident last month, the FIA Immigration wing arrested two Afghan citizens for trying to travel to London using fake Pakistani passports.

According to details, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration launched a crackdown on illegal travellers at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

During the immigration process, two Afghan citizens were arrested for using fake Pakistani passports to travel to London via Dubai.

