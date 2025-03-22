web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

FIA arrests suspect for sharing AI-generated images of govt officials

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Multan on Saturday has carried out a major operation, arresting a suspect involved in creating and disseminating AI-generated images and videos targeting government officials and state institutions.

According to a spokesperson, the accused identified as Ghulam Nabi,was apprehended during a raid in Sadiqabad. FIA officials said that the arrested suspect was engaged in an anti-state campaign,unlawfully using artificial intelligence to manipulate images and videos of political and government figures with the intent to damage their reputation.

The suspect was accused of generating and sharing content on social media,depicting high-ranking government officials in a misleading manner.

A case has been registered against the suspect and FIA has seized his social media accounts and other digital evidence. Further investigations are underway .

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.