FIA arrests suspect involved in producing fake ID cards

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested an accused allegedly involved in producing -fake identity cards from the Sadar area of Peshawar, ARY News reported.

The FIA officials stated that, in exchange for hefty sums, the arrested accused, Nadir Khan, was found involved in making fake identity cards and other official documents.

The FIA officials recovered a large number of fake documents, fake stamp paper and sealed from the possession of the arrested individual.

Last month, the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) cancelled more than 18,000 illegal CNICs to combat the illegal issuance of identity cards and cybersecurity issues at centres.

According to a statement, the authority said it has recognised various factors contributing to the issuance of fake CNICs, both external and internal.

By recognising the factors, NADRA said it took significant steps to tackle this challenge head-on. Through monitoring and corrective measures, more than 18,000 illegal CNICs were identified and promptly cancelled.

The authority said it was working diligently to rectify the situation by improving coordination with other stakeholders and implementing strict internal scrutiny.