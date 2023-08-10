FIA arrests suspect involved in trafficking Pakistanis to Burma

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad has arrested an accused man namely Naseeb Shah for his alleged involvement in smuggling Pakistanis to Burma, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Suspect Naseeb Shah has been arrested from Mansehra during a raid conducted by investigation officer Muhammad Waseem along with his team.

The FIA spokesperson said that the suspect had received millions of rupees from innocent citizens for transporting them to Thailand. The accused along with his accomplices had allegedly smuggled the persons to Burma from Thailand.

“The victims were abducted in Burma and then subjected to brutal physical torture. The human traffickers used to film the videos of the victims and received $5,000 ransom from each family of the victims before releasing them.”

The FIA investigators found the transfer of the ransom money to the human traffickers via illegal means. Naseeb Shah was nabbed after being spotted by one of his arrested accomplices.

The FIA spokesperson said that raids are being conducted to arrest other culprits. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

On July 15, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested three more human traffickers during the ongoing countrywide crackdown linked with the migrant boat tragedy off the coast of Greece.

FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujarat arrested three human traffickers – identified as Arshadullah, Mubashir Nazir and Umar Hayat – from Mandi Bahauddin and Malakwal.

In a statement, the FIA spokesperson said the suspects were allegedly involved in sending Pakistanis to Europe illegally. “They have also received huge millions of Rupees to send the citizens to Europe,” the spokesman added.

The raiding teams also recovered several videos from the cellphones of arrested suspects, wherein migrants can be seen crossing the border on boat.

The spokesperson said the suspects have uploaded the videos on multiple social media platforms ‘in a bid to attract citizens for travelling to Europe illegally’.