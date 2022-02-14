FIA arrests suspected man in Umrah visa fraud case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man namely Farhad Ali who was allegedly involved in Umrah visas fraud case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The FIA officials arrested a man who was wanted to the federal capital zone for his alleged involvement in a financial fraud worth millions in the name of giving Umrah visas to five citizens.

Following an inquiry, a case was registered against him at the anti-human trafficking circle in 2021.

The suspect was arrested while trying to flee from the country by FIA immigration officials. The arrested man was later shifted to the anti-human trafficking circle’s prison cell in Islamabad.

According to the FIA officials, an investigation was launched against the suspect and more records and data will be recovered in the case.

Earlier in the month, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing had arrested a suspect, involved in deceitful banking transactions from Faisalabad.

FIA cybercrime wing had arrested an accused named Arslan who along with his accomplice deprived several people of their cash.

The accused used to transfer the money from the bank account holders after getting their bank account details by pretending to be a bank officer.

Comments