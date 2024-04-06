31.9 C
Saturday, April 6, 2024
FIA arrests three over BISP funds fraud in Tando Muhammad Khan

HYDERABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused over misappropriation in Benazir Income Support Programme funds, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The FIA Cybercrime Circle Hyderabad has unearthed misappropriation of income support fund with rubber thumbs.

The investigation agency conducted raid at retailers in mono-technical college district Tando Muhammad Khan. The FIA arrested accused Shabbir Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas and Asif involved in forgery with silicon made thumbs.

The accused have misappropriated hundreds thousands of rupees of the beneficiaries of the BISP, a FIA spokesperson said.

The FIA has recovered three BVS devices, five mobile phones and 44 national identity cards from the accused, spokesman said.

“Silicon thumbs and cash withdrawal slips were also recovered from the arrested men,” FIA said.

A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been initiated in the case.

