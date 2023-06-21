32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

FIA arrests three men involved in hawala hundi business

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested three men for their alleged involvement in hawala and hundi business, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the suspects were found in possession of 75,600 Saudi riyals, 4,500 Emirati dirhams, $1,300 US dollars, and Rs 160,000.

READ: FIA arrests four men for hawala, hundi business, $105,000 seized

The suspects failed to provide satisfactory explanations to the authorities regarding the source of the currency, which raising concerns.

As per the FIA statement, the receipts related to hawala/hundi were also recovered in the possession of the suspects, meanwhile, cases have been registered against the suspects under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, and legal proceedings are initiated by the FIA.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.