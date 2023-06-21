FIA arrests three men involved in hawala hundi business

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested three men for their alleged involvement in hawala and hundi business, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the suspects were found in possession of 75,600 Saudi riyals, 4,500 Emirati dirhams, $1,300 US dollars, and Rs 160,000.

The suspects failed to provide satisfactory explanations to the authorities regarding the source of the currency, which raising concerns.

As per the FIA statement, the receipts related to hawala/hundi were also recovered in the possession of the suspects, meanwhile, cases have been registered against the suspects under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, and legal proceedings are initiated by the FIA.