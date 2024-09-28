FIA arrests three over fake US visa documents

KARACHI: Following a complaint from the US Consulate’s Diplomatic Security Unit, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has arrested three individuals attempting to obtain US visas using forged documents, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The arrested suspects – identified as Muhammad Maqsood, Abdullah Swabi, and Sufyan Khalid, residents of Faisalabad – had reportedly acquired the fake documents from agents for a fee of $6,000 to $7,000.

The accused had already paid $1,500 to $2,000 in advance to agents identified as Faraz Khetran, Muhammad Umar, and Hammad Shirazi, operating out of Lahore, Peshawar, and Sargodha.

One of the arrested men had also applied for a visa for his wife and two children.

The FIA has registered cases against eight individuals, including the agents, with further investigations underway.