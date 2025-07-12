FIA arrests two MEPCO officials over fake electricity meters

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested two officials of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) involved in corruption and issuance of .

According to spokesperson, FIA Multan Zone team carried out a major operation and apprehended Barish Ali and Muhammad Yaseen, who were allegedly involved in fraudulent practices.

The accused Barish Ali was posted as Line Superintendent at MEPCO Sub-Division Bahawalnagar,while Muhammad Yaseen served as Assistant Lineman.

Initial investigations revealed that the accused,in collusion with Muhammad Shakoor (LDC) issued bogus demand notices using forged stamps of the National Bank of Pakistan(NBP).

The accused illicitly obtained new meters from the government store and installed them at various locations in exchange for bribes.

Read More: Power division responds to reports about ban on two electricity meters

He mentioned that the actions of the suspects caused a financial loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

A case has been registered against the accused and raids were being conducted to apprehend other accomplices involved in the scam.

In a separate development, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) earlier decided to discontinue the facility of bill payments at post offices.

From July 1, 2025, electricity bills no longer being accepted at post offices, sources confirmed. IESCO formally informed the Pakistan Post about the decision.

The decision is aimed at digitising the bill collection system to enhance efficiency and streamlining the operations, according to IESCO officials.