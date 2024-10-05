FIA arrests two passengers at Karachi airport

web analytics
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: In two separate operations, FIA Immigration arrested two passengers, including a woman, involved in begging abroad and attempting to travel on fake documents at Karachi Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the first operation, the FIA immigration arrested a woman – who allegedly traveling to Saudi Arabia for begging – as she failed to provide satisfactory answers and documents regarding hotel booking to authorities.

In the second operation, another passenger was arrested while attempting to travel to Malawi – an East African country.

FIA officials discovered a fake South African visa affixed to his passport, and he was traveling on a visit visa.

Both passengers have been detained for further investigation.

