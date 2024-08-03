FIA arrests wanted criminal at Islamabad airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a wanted criminal landed at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that a Pakistan origin passenger – identified as Hussain Ali – arrived from Italy was arrested at Islamabad airport.

The accused was wanted in a murder case by the Gujrat police.

The airport authorities handed over the accused to the Punjab police for further action.

Earlier, FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi arrested a most wanted human trafficker named in the Red Book (a document listing high-profile human smugglers), absconding for the past eight years.

The accused, identified as Mazhar Iqbal, was arrested from Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, by the FIA team. He was wanted in five cases by FIA Karachi, the FIA spokesperson said.

FIA stated that Mazhar Iqbal had cheated people of millions of rupees by promising them jobs abroad and had been absconding for the past eight years.

Mazhar Iqbal had completed his sentence in jail and was released. However, Karachi anti-human trafficking circle him another case, further investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident, FIA arrested a most wanted human trafficker whose name was placed on its red book.