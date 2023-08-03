FIA bars ex-VC IUB Athar Mahboob from flying abroad

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday barred the former vice chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr. Athar Mahboob from flying abroad.

According to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources, FIA Immigration Karachi stopped Dr. Athar Mehboob from going to America.

The former VC of Islamia University Bahawalpur was offloaded over not having NoC to fly abroad. Dr. Athar Mahboob retired on July 25 2023 as Vice Chancellor of Bahawalpur Islamia University.

Earlier, the issue of illegal activities including drugs and prohibited drugs has come to light in Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The scandal of over 5000 obscene videos in Islamia University and the alleged involvement of three university officers, sent shockwaves across the country.