FIA registers cases against human traffickers in Greece boat tragedy

GUJRANWALA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday registered four separate cases against human traffickers in the Greece boat tragedy, ARY News reported.

At least 78 people were drowned when the ill-fated boat with reportedly 400 to 750 people onboard sank in the Mediterranean Sea near the Greek coast. Meanwhile, some 104 people were rescued and sent to Kalamata, Greece, as per to the latest media reports.

Cases were registered in Gujrat and Gujranwala on the complaints of the people rescued in the boat wreckage tragedy.

FIA has named 12 human traffickers including Asif Sanyara, Riyasat, Rana Naqash, Nadeem Aslam and Muhammad Aslam and others in three cases registered in Gujrat.

Read more: Greece ship tragedy: Pakistan observes day of mourning today

It may be noted that Pakistan is observing a day of mourning over the tragic deaths of its national in the ship sinking incident near the coast of Greece on Wednesday.

The national flag is flying at half-mast and special prayers are being offered for the deceased of the Greece ship tragedy.

500 still missing, says UN

The UN human rights office said that up to 500 people are still missing from a migrant boat that sank off Greece.

The spokesman Jeremy Laurence said that large numbers of women and children were among those missing in the “horrific tragedy” that left 78 people dead. He added that the appalling loss of life underscored the need to bring people smugglers to justice.