FIA bust international human trafficking ring operating in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a joint operation, Pakistan’s security agencies along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday reportedly busted an international human trafficking network, operating in the country, ARY News reported.

Acting on intelligence reports, the FIA apprehended the group, scamming the citizens of the country by offering fake overseas jobs.

The gang stole billions of rupees and provide forged documents produced at their own printing press to the citizens aimed to settle abroad.

As per the FIA officials, the printing press created fake documents for various countries, aiding those seeking political asylum.

The group also included individuals from India and Afghanistan, meanwhile, the investigations revealed that the gang has connections to international criminal gangs and exposed an Indian plot to tarnish Pakistan’s reputation.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the efforts of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies and FIA Lahore on the successful operation, calling it a significant milestone to combat human trafficking.

He vowed to continue similar operations and pledged to tackle the human trafficking mafia with “iron hands.”