FIA cancels transfer of officials probing cases against Shehbaz, Tareen

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday cancelled the transfer of five officials from the agency’s Lahore office probing mega-money laundering cases against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, ARY News reported.

The development came after the FIA Lahore Director Dr Rizwan wrote a letter to Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA to revert the transfer of five officials from the agency’s Lahore office.

The written request submitted to DG FIA from FIA Lahore Director Dr Rizwan asked to cancel transfer orders of the five officials under the rotation policy.

“These officials are currently involved in investigating mega-money laundering cases,” he wrote in a letter and asked the DG FIA to allow them to continue to serve at the Lahore office.

The officers whose transfers have been cancelled include assistant directors Ali Mardan Shah, Arshad Butt, Zawar Ahmed, Shiraz Umar and Rana Faisal Munir.

Yesterday in a major reshuffle, six officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab investigating sugar scam cases against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and others have been transferred and given new assignments in Sindh.

According to a notification, a total of nine FIA officers have been transferred from Punjab to Sindh.

Those transferred include six officers – Raja Muhammad, Rana Faisal Munir, Zawar Ahmed, Sheeraz Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, and Sibgatullah. These officers were investigating cases stemming from the sugar scandal.

